Delhi: Woman robbed by bike-borne snatchers

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A woman in Delhi was robbed by two scooter-borne snatchers and sustained injuries while attempting to nab the snatchers, Delhi Police said.

The incident took place on September 28 near Rajouri Garden around 10 pm.

"The victim, Reeta Goswami was a resident of Subhash Nagar. She was out for dinner with her husband to celebrate their wedding anniversary near Rajouri Garden. The snatchers were on a scooter and robbed the victim's purse which had cash, mobile phones, debit card and credit card. While resisting the snatching, the Reeta sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to a hospital," said DCP West.

Delhi Police has registered a case.

The investigation is underway with the help of CCTV footage. (ANI)

