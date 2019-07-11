Delhi: Woman shot at in Dwarka, probe underway

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): A 30-year-old woman was injured after being shot at by gunmen in national capital's Dwarka area on Thursday.

The victim identified as Kiren sustained an injury on her neck and has been admitted in a nearby hospital. She is a resident of Dwarka's Sector-12, the area where she was attacked.

The lady was going through a matrimonial or family dispute, police said.

Investigation in the case is underway and a few suspects have also been nabbed by cops. (ANI)

