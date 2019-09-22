Delhi: Woman shot dead by bike-borne assailants

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A 59-year-old woman was shot dead by some unidentified bike-borne assailants near a private hospital in East Delhi's Patparganj area on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Usha Sahni, who was reportedly employed as a chartered accountant in an insurance company.

According to the Delhi Police, the woman was waiting for her husband, who went to a temple near the hospital when she was shot dead by the assailants.

Soon after the incident, the miscreants fled from the scene.

On seeing Usha's body lying in a pool of blood, her husband with the help of locals shifted her to the nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

According to the family, Usha used to take her husband for dialysis and on Saturday morning she left with her husband for the hospital. However, her husband went to offer prayer at the temple while she was waiting for him in the car.

After reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, police have suspected a case of mutual enmity as no loot took place.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

