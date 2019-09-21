Delhi: Woman shot dead by unknown assailants in Patparganj

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): A woman was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patparganj area in East Delhi district on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Usha, was rushed to a private hospital situated on IP Extension following the shooting, where she succumbed to her injuries, informed a Delhi Police official.

The incident took place at around 6.30 in the morning when the woman was sitting inside her car outside Shani temple in the area.

Police have initiated a search to nab those involved in the attack. (ANI)

