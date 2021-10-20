Delhi: Woman shot dead in Najafgarh over monetary dispute

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): A 62-year-old woman was shot dead, while her daughter was injured allegedly by a gunman in the Najafgarh area in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused was known to the deceased and the reason behind the incident was a monetary dispute.



"The accused has been identified as Raju Gulati, while the deceased woman has been identified as Kailash. The injured victim Vandana (32) has been shifted to the hospital," DCP Dwarka Shankar Chaudhary said.

"Further probe revealed that there was a monetary dispute between the Gulati and Kailash," Chaudhary added.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

