Delhi: Woman succumbs to injuries after son stabs her

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A 45-year-old lady succumbed to her injuries on Monday after she was allegedly stabbed by her son in Madangir Central Market here, police said.

"Today, a PCR call regarding a son stabbing his mother was received. Police visited G-1/262 Madangir Central Market where a 45-year-old lady was found in an unconscious state," Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi, said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The accused has been apprehended.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

