Delhi: Woman succumbs to injuries after son stabs her

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): A 64-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Sunday after she was allegedly stabbed by her son in the Khajuri Khas area, said the police.



"The 22-year-old son stabbed his mother in an inebriated state, late at night, when she was alone at home. He had asked for money to drink liquor, when she refused he got angry and stabbed her with a screwdriver," said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, north-east Delhi.

"The accused has been identified as Sushil Pandey and the deceased as Ram Lalli who suffered multiple stabs on stomach and hand and died on the spot," Surya added.

The accused has been apprehended and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

