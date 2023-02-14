Delhi: Woman's body found in freezer at Dhaba in Najafgarh, owner held

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Body of a 25-year-old woman was recovered from a freezer in New Delhi's Najafgarh area on Tuesday, the police said.

The victim was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, they said.

According to the police, the victim was murdered around two to three days ago, and her body was kept inside a freezer at a dhaba at Mitraon Village in Delhi's Najafgarh.



"The dhaba owner, identified as Sahil Gahlot, has been apprehended on suspicion," officials said, while adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Additional DCP (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that Sahil Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village, and victim were in a relationship.

"Initial probe into the case suggests that the accused was going to get married to another woman. And the victim after coming to know about it, raised an objection and insisted him to marry her," Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Enraged by this, the accused killed her and hid the body inside a freezer and kept it at his dhaba. "The incident took place around two to three days ago," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

