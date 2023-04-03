Delhi: Women of Baiga community visit Amrit Udyan, meet President Murmu

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Women belonging to the Baiga community, a special backward tribe of Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Amrit Udyan in New Delhi on Sunday and presented 'Biran Mala' to her.

According to an official release, President Murmu boosted the morale of women from Chhattisgarh by addressing them through 'Chhattisgarhiya Sable Badiya'.



Members of women Self Help Groups (SHG) of the Baiga community were on a visit to Amrit Udyan situated in New Delhi.

Women from Korba, Gariyaband, and Kabirdham districts also met the President in the garden situated at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Amrit Udyan was open for visitors from March 28 to 31.

Members of Chhattisgarh's SHG told that visiting the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan and meeting the President is a matter of pride for them as well as for the district.

Women of the special backward tribe Baiga community under the Pandariya development block from Kabirdham district included Dhanmat, Dashami Bai, Laxmiya, Indravati, Ramkali, Phoolbatti, Champa Baiga, Binda, Parvati, and Savani Bai.

These women are part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission in an effort to become self-reliant.

Earlier on April 1, President Murmu met members of women Self Help Groups including tribal communities from across the country.

President Murmu welcomed them to Rashtrapati Bhavan and interacted with them. Amrit Udyan made special arrangements for the special guests and all preparations were made to ensure they did not face any hassle during their visit.

One of the major attractions this year is the specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases. People can scan QR codes placed in the Gardens to get more information about any particular flower, plant, or tree during the visit, the official release added. (ANI)

