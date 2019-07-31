Delhi: Youth abducted from Jama Masjid Metro Station rescued, 4 held

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Delhi police has arrested four persons in connection with the abduction case of an 18-year-old youth who went missing on Sunday from Jama Masjid Metro Station.

The accused - Rajeev Kumar (19), Chandan (21), Sikander (20) and Rahul (19) - are residents of Rajokri village from where the abducted youth was rescued on Monday, a police statement read.

It was reported on July 28 that a woman along with her husband and 18-year-old son had come to Delhi from Kaushambi and stayed in a hotel in the Jama Masjid area to visit historical places in Delhi. However, in the afternoon, her son went to the Jama Masjid Metro Station to meet his friend, but he did not return.

When she called her son on his mobile phone, some other person attended the phone and told that her son had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 lakh for his release. Subsequently, an FIR under Section 364 A of Indian Penal Code was registered at Jama Masjid Police Station and investigation was taken up.

The youth and one of the accused, Rajeev, had previously worked together and knew each other well. The victim had told Rajeev he had earned a lot of money while working in Surat, following which the accused hatched a plan to kidnap him.

The complainant informed that the accused persons had later reduced their demand to Rs 50,0000 as her family was not in a position to pay the ransom amount.

All the accused persons were working for an online food supplying company in Gurugram's Sector 23, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

A car used for kidnapping and mobile phones of the victim and accused Rajiv have been seized by police. (ANI)

