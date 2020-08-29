New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Four people have been arrested as a youth was beaten to death allegedly over suspicion of mobile theft in Loha Mandi area here on Friday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul.
"Many cases registered against the victim. The investigation will be done from all angles," said Delhi Police said on Saturday.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Youth beaten to death over suspicion of mobile theft, 4 held
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2020 15:00 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Four people have been arrested as a youth was beaten to death allegedly over suspicion of mobile theft in Loha Mandi area here on Friday, police said.