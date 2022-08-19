Delhi: Youth from Kolkata dies after being struck by ball while playing cricket

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A young man died after being struck by a cricket ball in a school in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Habib Mandal (30).

Police said that he had come from Kolkata to play cricket and was playing a match in the school campus.



According to the police, the ball hit his chest and he fainted and fell down. After which he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

He is originally from Kolkata and came to Delhi to play cricket with his friends. No FIR has been registered in this case yet, although the further investigation will be done after the post-mortem report comes, police informed.

The police have informed his family members about the incident. After their arrival it will be known whether Habib had any chronic illness or not, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

