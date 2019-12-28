New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): During a tussle, a youth was allegedly shot dead in Delhi's Bawana area on Friday night, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul and is a resident of Bawana area, where the incident took place.
The police are making efforts to nab the accused.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Youth shot dead in Bawana
ANI | Updated: Dec 28, 2019 10:00 IST
