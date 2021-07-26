Delhi Zoo gears up to reopen from August 1, with strict Covid-19 protocols in place

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The National Zoological Park in Delhi is all set to re-open from August 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Delhi Zoo Director, Ramesh Pandey said on Monday.

According to Pandey, the Zoo will open in two shifts -- 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm. In the one-hour gap in between sanitization will be used to sanitise the Zoo.

"Delhi Zoo authorities on Monday informed that Delhi Zoo will reopen from August 1 in two shifts -- 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm. Entry will be granted strictly through online booking. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Online booking will be opened from July 31," Pandey told ANI.

"We will try to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour and sanitize the zoo to keep it disinfected," he added.

CCTV cameras in large numbers have been installed in the Zoo for proper vigilance.

Disinfectants like Virkon, Sodium Hypochlorite, Lime Powder are being used to keep the zoo atmosphere safe, especially for raptors.

A total of 1500 visitors will be allowed in each slot.

"We will see how does it goes and accordingly will think of increasing or decreasing the number of visitors," the Director said.

The sanitisation drill will be continued twice daily before the Zoo opens and later after it closes for the day.

The Zoo, which had reopened in April was shut again due to the devastating second COVID wave followed by an Avian flu.

At present, the Zoo has 94 species with new selfie points in place. (ANI)