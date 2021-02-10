Delhiites wake up to 'very poor' air quality, poor visibility

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Delhiites woke up to 'very poor' quality of air on Wednesday morning along with poor visibility due to the dense fog that engulfed many parts of the city.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) reported an overall air quality index (AQI) of 325.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an AQI of 236 at the IGI Airport, 237 in the Pusa area, and 306 in North Campus.



Visuals from the Ghazipur border and ISBT showed vehicles travelling amid very poor visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted dense fog over the city for the day, with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also predicted similar condition over other parts of the country, including

"Dense to very dense (fog) at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana. Moderate fog over Uttar Pradesh and Tripura," the IMD tweeted.

Visibility in Amritsar and Ambala has been recorded at 25 meters each, 50 meters Patiala, 200 meters each in Bareilly and Lucknow, and 500 meters in Kailashahar. (ANI)

