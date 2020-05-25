Delhi's 117 nursing homes, pvt hospitals asked to earmark 20 pc of beds for COVID-19 patients

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi government on Sunday said that 117 nursing homes and private hospitals have been asked to have 20 per cent of their total bed strength dedicated for coronavirus patients.

"In order to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients, all 117 nursing homes/private hospitals having bed strength of 50 or more are directed/earmark at least 20 per cent of their total bed strength for COVID-19 patients," the government said in an official statement.

As per the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 12,910, including 6,267 recovered and 231 deaths. (ANI)

