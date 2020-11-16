Delhi's air pollution remains in 'poor' category, toxic foam floats on Yamuna river

Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): As air pollution in the national capital remains in the 'poor category', a thick layer of toxic foam enveloped the Yamuna river on Monday morning.

As per experts, the reason behind the 'toxic' foam was high phosphate content following the discharge of toxic industrial pollutants including detergents into the river.

Earlier during the days of coronavirus lockdown, Yamuna was clear but now it is covered with dirt.



There has been no relief in sight from the air pollution in Delhi despite light showers on Sunday evening as the air quality continues to remain in the "severe" category on Monday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 490. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

"Despite the Government's effort, there isn't a very prominent change in the pollution level of Delhi. Government has to come with a long term plan and implement it as soon as possible", says Jayprakash, a resident of Delhi. (ANI)

