Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category, AQI at 280

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The air quality of the national capital on Tuesday continues to remain in the 'poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 280 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 114 in the 'poor' category and 206 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

The AQI in Noida (UP) is in the 'poor' category with AQI at 297 and in Gurugram (Haryana) in the 'moderate' category with AQI at 200.

The SAFAR bulletin stated that the AQI is likely to improve to 'moderate' or 'satisfactory category by the 9th evening due to expected rain and associated wet deposition on the 9th. And from 10th onwards relatively high wind speed is likely enhancing dispersion and keeping with 'moderate' or 'lower end of poor'.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)