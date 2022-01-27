Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 262 on Thursday morning. The city recorded an AQI of 237 on Wednesday.

As per the government data, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

SAFAR, in its daily bulletin, has advised people belonging to sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion; take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics are advised to keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients can visit a doctor if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue occurs, it said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Delhi among other states for the next three to four days.

"Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat state during next 2 days; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 3-4 days," the weather agency said in a tweet.

According to the weather agency, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius today at 7 am while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius. (ANI)