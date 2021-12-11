Delhi's air quality deteriorates, slips to 'very poor' category

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday morning slipped to 301 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The PM 10 was recorded at 217 in the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 121 in the 'very poor' category at 9:17 am.

The air quality of Delhi was at the 'poor' category for the last three days.



Meanwhile, with the AQI at 303, the air quality in Gurugram also slipped to the 'very poor' category.

The air quality in Noida remains 'very poor' with the AQI at 301.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) had on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of industries not running on PNG or cleaner fuels in industrial areas despite the availability of gas infrastructure and supply.

The Commission had directed States to prepare an implementable Action plan by clearly specifying definite timelines for switching over of all identified industries units to PNG, where infrastructure and supply of gas are already available. (ANI)

