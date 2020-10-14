Delhi's air quality dips further

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Air quality further deteriorated in the national capital with rising pollutants in the atmosphere causing breathing problems to Delhiites.

The Air Quality Index (AQI)on Tuesday morning was reported at 275 in Delhi's ITO and Anand Vihar, at 263 in Rohini, and at 229 in Nehru Nagar, all in the "poor" category areas on October 12, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.



Sachin Kaushik, a resident of Malviya Nagar, blamed stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for the sudden deterioration in the air quality. "The morning air has become warm, kids and older people are at a higher medical risk due to air pollution. Cycling and exercise are a must to do away with the everyday consumption of pollutants in Delhi," Kaushik told ANI.



"As we have to wear mask due to COVID, we feel more difficulty in breathing due to rising pollutants in the air. The Delhi government must ensure precautions and enforce measures to bring down the poor quality of air in the environment," another person said.



On October 9, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had inspected a construction site at Pragati Maidan where an anti-smog gun has been deployed as part of the measures to control pollution.



Rai had said that the Delhi government has taken steps to fight pollution and wants cooperation from other states. (ANI)

