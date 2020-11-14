Delhi's air quality expected to go in 'severe' category on Diwali: IMD

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital is expected to go in the 'severe' category on Diwali.

"Presently Delhi's Air Quality is very poor and is expected to go worse to severe tomorrow. It can be worse if there are additional emissions. AQI will improve after Diwali and there are chances of drizzle and rain on November 15," Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre of IMD told ANI.

"During this period the meteorological conditions are not favourable for good dispersion of air pollutants and further there will be little additional emission from firecrackers and traffic. Although the government has taken a lot of steps to control air pollution, still these external emissions will impact negatively."

With the festive weekend ahead, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category, as per the data released by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Friday.

In a bid to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening owing to poor air quality, the National Green Tribunal imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. (ANI)