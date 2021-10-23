Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Delhi breathes better as the air quality in the national capital improved to the better end of the "moderate" category on Saturday from "poor" on Wednesday.

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the air quality is likely to remain largely in the moderate category for the next five days.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi (overall) was recorded at 141.

IMD's morning bulletin for Delhi read, "The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in Moderate category on October 23, 2021, and Moderate to Satisfactory category on October 24, 2021."

Further, the IMD informed that rainfall and strong winds are likely on October 24, and the air quality is also likely to remain in the moderate to satisfactory category tomorrow

"Air quality is also likely to remain in Satisfactory to Moderate category on October 25. The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to remain largely in Moderate category," IMD added.

A possibility of very light rain and thundershowers has also been predicted for Delhi for the night of October 23, while light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph are likely on October 24, IMD said.

The crop residue burning fire points, as observed by IMD were 1111 in Punjab and 140 in Haryana on October 22.

"The contribution of biomass burning in PM 2.5 concentration is likely to be less than two per cent today," IMD said. (ANI)