Delhi's Air Quality Index in Moderate category today

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday informed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has surged to 198.

"Air pollution data for 15 Oct (safe limit in brackets AQI - 198 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 200 - Moderate) PM10 - 208 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 250 - Moderate) PM2.5 - 82 (0 to 30 - Good, 31 to 60 - Satisfactory, 61 to 90 - Moderate)," said Kejriwal in his tweet.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.



The Chief Minister has been tweeting Delhi's daily air quality since September 18 and warned that it will deteriorate from mid-October due to stubble burning.

"Del air quality will deteriorate from mid-Oct (stubble burning). State governments have not taken action to support their farmers On its own, Del air is clean. On 18 Sep- AQI- 69 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory) PM10- 67 PM2.5 - 27 (0 to 30 Good, 31 to 60 Satisfactory)," Kejriwal tweeted on September 18.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the Delhi Government will start the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign from October 18 with an aim to tackle air pollution and the first phase of the campaign will run till November 18. (ANI)

