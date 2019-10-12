Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'poor' category

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 09:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Smog and dust can be observed in parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on Saturday, as air quality in a number of areas fell to the 'poor' category.
At around 8:30 in the morning, the overall air quality index (AQI) was docking at 218, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.
At Dhirpur, the AQI was 138 at 8:30 am, while in Mathura Road area it dipped to 'poor' category at 241. Furthermore, AQI near Chandni Chowk, Airport, Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 176, and 153 respectively.
The organisation has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
The locals are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur.
"Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," the organisation stated in its advisory. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 09:41 IST

