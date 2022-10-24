Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category on Diwali morning

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): On Diwali morning, Delhiites woke up to see a blanket of smog as the air quality remained in the "poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 276.



According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the 'poor' category at 276. However, in the Delhi University area and Lodhi Road the AQI remained in 'very poor' category at 319 and 314 respectively. At Mathura Road, the AQI was in the 'poor' category at 290. Around Delhi airport, the AQI remained in the 'poor' category at 245.



In the adjoining Noida area, the AQI was recorded 'very poor' at 309.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers this year as well and imposed fines and jail terms in case of violation.

In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi Government also announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign.

Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter. (ANI)



