Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 314

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 314 on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to SAFAR, Delhi's AQI is expected to improve due to widespread rains today and tomorrow.

"AQI today indicates 'very poor' air quality. It is going to improve due to widespread rains today and tomorrow leading to wet deposition of particulate matter and bringing AQI to 'Lower end of Poor'. From January 24 onwards as rains subside pollutants gradually accumulate degrading air quality," SAFAR said in its bulletin.



The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 138 in the 'very poor' and 212 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

The air quality in Noida and Gurugram also remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 307 and 303 respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi has received rain last night and will continue to receive light rainfall on Sunday as the Met department expected that the minimum temperature likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across the western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India.

However, the air quality in Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad was in the 'satisfactory' category.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

