Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with AQI at 301

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day with the city recording an overall air quality index (AQI) of 301, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Sunday morning.

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'satisfactory' category continuously for three days from January 9 to January 11, while it slipped to the 'moderate' category on January 12. It has been in the 'very poor' category since January 14.

Meanwhile, with AQI at 309, the air quality in Noida is also in the 'very poor' category.

However, the air quality in Gurugram is in 'poor' category with AQI at 204.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)