Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The quality">air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed.

The quality">air quality index (AQI) near the Wazirpur area was recorded at 382, which is in the 'very poor' category.



An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

To tackle the rising air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the "Green Delhi" app, which would enable people to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms.

"Today we are launching the Green Delhi app to involve every citizen. You can file any kind of complaint regarding pollution via this app, which is available on the Play Store. If you witness industrial pollution or dust, you can upload its video, picture, or audio. Automatically the location will be sent to us," said Kejriwal. (ANI)

