Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which is the Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor.

There has been no relief from air pollution despite the rains in the national capital, the overall AQI stood at 349 early this morning.

As per SAFAR, the concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns were recorded at 283 ('poor' category) and 183 ('very poor' category) respectively.

The AQI of Delhi has been predicted to oscillate between 'moderate' and 'poor' category on January 4 and 5.

For Tuesday (January 4), the concentration of PM10 particles is expected to be at 127 while PM2.5 is expected to be at 82, both falling under the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.



According to SAFAR estimates, most of the areas in the national capital including Delhi University, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road and IIT-Delhi recorded air quality in the 'poor' category.

Meanwhile, the national capital was engulfed in fog early Monday morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Delhi's Safdarjung observatory at 8.30 am today.

The minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius.

It further said the minimum temperatures have increased by four to six degrees Celsius over the North West and Central India.

Cold Day Conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the IMD has predicted.

As per IMD prediction, the national capital is expected to receive rain along with thunderstorms today and tomorrow. (ANI)

