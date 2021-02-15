Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Sunday as a thick layer of dense fog engulfed parts of the city and affected visibility.



The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 332, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, the air quality of Gurugram and Noida also fell under the 'very poor' category with AQI stands at 316 and 372, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday also reported dense to very dense fog at a few places over Punjab and at isolated places over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh, while the moderate fog was recorded at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Saurashtra and Kutch, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. (ANI)

