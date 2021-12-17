Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 339 on Friday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 171 in the 'very poor' and 283 in the 'poor' category respectively.

A layer of fog settled in Delhi as temperatures dropped on Friday. As per IMD, Delhi is likely to experience 'shallow fog' today with the mercury dropping to as low as 8°C.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of fog engulfed Punjab's Amritsar as mercury levels dropped.





"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' air quality. A shallow foggy condition is likely to keep AQI poor for the next two days. On December16th air quality is going to improve and from 17th onwards significant improvement is likely due to high wind speeds that keep AQI within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

It further stated, "Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad: AQI of Pune indicates moderate air quality today and likely to be 'moderate' for the next 2 days. AQI of Mumbai indicates poor category and is likely to be the same for the next 2 days. AQI of Ahmedabad indicates air quality is of moderate category and likely to remain so for the next 2 days."

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

After a review meeting on Monday, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders. (ANI)

