Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor category'

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital on Tuesday remained in the 'very poor' category, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) informed.

The overall air quality index in the national capital stood at 321 at 7 AM today morning.

In Noida, air quality stood in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 354. In Gurugram, the air quality stood in the 'poor' category with an overall AQI of 232.

On Monday, the overall AQI was recorded at 302.

As per the government data, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.



SAFAR, in its daily bulletin, stated, "AQI today indicates 'lower end of very poor' air quality and likely to be the same or 'poor' for the three days (31st, 1st and 2nd) as the prevailing weather conditions are unlikely to change significantly."

"On 3rd February, rainfall is likely to occur with gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to 'moderate' or 'lower end of poor' through wet deposition and strong dispersion. From 4th February onwards, air quality gradually degrades as a rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation," it read.

The bulletin advised al people belonging to sensitive groups to avoid all physical outdoor activities. "Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue," it read.

Delhiites woke up witnessing a thin layer of fog this morning as well.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday morning informed that the minimum temperature plunged down to 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

