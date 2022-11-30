Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' as winter knocks on national capital

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The onset of winter and deteriorated air quality meant that the national capital was seen covered in a layer of smog this morning.

The Lodhi Road and Akshardham area were reported to have visible smoke and fog.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 332, which comes under the 'very poor' category this morning as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) records.

Earlier on November 29, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category as the SAFAR recorded Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 346 on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the SAFAR recorded Delhi's AQI at 317.



At the Delhi University area, on Monday, the air quality was recorded 'very poor' with the presence of PM 2.5 in the air recorded at 371, whereas the Pusa area recorded it at 341.

In its latest forecast, the SAFAR recorded the quality of air in Dhirpur as 'severe' as the AQI here reached 460. Noida, also saw the air quality in the 'severe' category as the AQI rose to 438 today.

Meanwhile, Lodhi Road and Mathura Road also experienced 'very poor' air quality with AQI at 306 and 344, respectively.

Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. (ANI)

