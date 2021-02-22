Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with shallow fog observed in isolated pockets over Delhi.

The overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 303, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 261 in the 'poor' category while PM 2.5 at 124 in the 'very poor' category today.



An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Fog observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Dense to Very Dense Fog in a few pockets over Punjab; Moderate Fog in isolated pockets

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a shallow fog was observed in isolated pockets over Delhi, and the visibility remained 500 meters in most parts of the city. (ANI)

