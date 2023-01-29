Delhi's Air Quality shows improvement, recorded in 'moderate' category

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital improved and was in the 'moderate' category on Sunday morning after remaining in the 'poor' category for two consecutive days.

Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 197, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The areas near Delhi university saw an AQI of 186.

The air quality in Gurugram remained in the 'poor' category as the city recorded an AQI of 235. While the AQI in Noida was recorded at 208, which is again in the 'poor' zone.

In IIT Delhi, the AQI was 159 in the 'moderate' category.



Mathura road had an AQI of 221 and Ayanagar was at 239, both in the 'poor' category.

The Airport region had an AQI of 145 and the Lodhi road area was at 186, both in the 'moderate' category.

The Dhirpur region was in the 'poor' category with an overall AQI of 239.

Meanwhile, the AQI of Mumbai, the financial capital of India was recorded 'very poor' on Sunday, on SAFAR.

The AQI of Maharashtra's Capital was measured at 325 on Sunday morning. The Mazegaon area of Mumbai also recorded 'very poor' at AQI 309, whereas the AQI of Colaba was recorded at 319 (very poor).

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of Mumbai recorded an AQI of 400 and in the Chembur area, AQI of 359 was recorded as 'very poor'.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. (ANI)

