Delhi's air quality takes a hit, particulate matter level shoots up

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi took a hit on Friday as the concentration of the particulate matter -- PM 2.5 and PM 10 -- levels in the air shot up.

According to the AQI data, major pollutants PM 2.5 stood at 185 in the 'moderate' category and PM 10 at 201 in the 'poor' category in New Delhi's Lodhi Road area.

Smog was also seen blanketing the sky, thereby resulting in decreased visibility.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The air quality before the festival of Dussehra was in "satisfactory" and "moderate" category. It apparently took a hit after an effigy of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnad were burnt along with the firecrackers on Dussehra which deteriorated the air quality. (ANI)

