Delhi's Azadpur Mandi remains open for 24 hrs from today amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Azadpur Sabzi Mandi will remain open round the clock till the lockdown is lifted to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials in the national capital, said Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Monday.

"We have set a new arrangement for Azadpur Mandi. It will remain open for 24 hours. From 6 am to 10 pm, vegetables and fruits will be sold like earlier. From 10 pm to 6 am, truck movement will be allowed in and out of the market. In every four hours, the entry of 1,000 people will be allowed," Rai told ANI.

He said the decision has been taken to help farmers sell their produce without any hassle and to minimise the prices of vegetables which have witnessed a hike due to lockdown.

He further said, to ensure social distancing to contain corona spread, the government will deploy 900 civil defence volunteers, 600 cleanliness workers and install two more CCTV cameras at crucial points in the market and deploy government official to monitor all arrangements.

"We are providing every facility at the Azad mandi but social distancing shall be maintained. If not then licence of the shop owners will be cancelled," he said.

Rai said that loudspeakers will be set up in the market to make timely announcements and spread awareness regarding COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

