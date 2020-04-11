Delhi's Chandni Mahal reports 3 deaths in 3 days

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Amid rising cases of coronavirus, an area in central Delhi -- Chandni Mahal -- has reported three deaths due to the virus in three days, an official informed on Saturday.

The District Magistrate (DM) informed media persons that at least 52 people have been found positive for coronavirus out of 102, who were evacuated from the different religious locations in the area.

"Interactions between those who have tested positive and the other residents cannot be ruled out," the DM said.

Security personnel have been deployed in Chandni Mahal, hours after it was declared as one of the containment zones late on Friday night by the Delhi government.

The administration will now sanitise the entire area and will also provide door-to-door delivery of the essential commodities to the residents.

Delhi has identified 30 COVID-19 hotspots where strict containment measures are being taken including a total ban on people leaving their homes.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

