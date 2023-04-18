Delhi's court commits Kanjhawala case to Sessions Court

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday committed the Kanjhawala hit and drag case to the Court of Sessions for further proceedings. The case has been committed to the Court of Sessions after cognizance of the charges sheet against seven accused persons.

Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal on Tuesday committed the case for further proceedings before the sessions court. The District judge will mark the case to an additional Sessions Judge to conduct further proceedings in the matter.

The court committed the case after counsels for accused submitted that they have scrutinised the charge sheet and other documents. All the documents are complete.

On April 13, the Magistrate court took cognizance of the charge sheet of Delhi police. Delhi police filed the 800 page charge sheet on April 1. Police invoked murder section against four accused. There total seven accused in this case. Two accused are on bail in the matter.

On April 1, Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Shrivastava for Delhi Police requested the court not to supply sensitive photographs of victim to the accused persons in view of the modesty of the deceased.

Delhi Police have invoked section of murder, destruction of evidence, conspiracy and other sections against four accused namely Manoj, Mithun, Krishan and Amit.

The other three accused Deepak, Ashutosh and Ankush have been implicated under sections related to destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and other offences.



The charges sheet has stated that on January 1, 2023, an FIR was registered at PS Sultan Puri, Delhi in which the victim Ms Anjali was dragged for many kilometres after getting entangled under the vehicle.

It is submitted that during the course of investigation, seven accused persons Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan alias Kalu, Mithun alias Arjun alias KD, Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna, Ashutosh Bhardwaj were arrested.

On completion of investigation, charge sheet of about 800 Pages has been prepared with around 120 witnesses cited in the present case, police said.

On the basis of the material / evidences collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute accused persons Amit Khanna for commission of offence U/s 302/279/337/201/212/182/34/120B IPC & 3/181, 185 M.V. Act.

Delhi police have implicated accused Krishan for commission of offence under sections 302/201/212/34/120B/182 IPC..Accused Mithun has been implicated for commission of offence under sections 302/201/212/34/120B/182 IPC.Another accused Manoj Mittal has also been implicated for commission of offence u/s 302/201/212/34/120B/182 IPC.Apart from these three accused Deepak Khanna for commission of offence U/s 201/212/182/34/120B IPC.

Delhi police have implicated Ankush for commission of offence u/s 201/212/182/34/120B IPC.The accused Ashutosh has been implicated for commission of offence u/s 201/212 /182/34/120B IPC & 5/180 M.V. Act.

The accused persons Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj and Mithun are in judicial custody and Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna are on court bail. (ANI)

