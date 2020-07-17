Delhi's COVID-19 active tally at 17,407 with 1,652 new cases

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The national capital reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 17,407 and death toll to 3,545, said the health department.

As many as 5,896 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,329 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in Delhi on Thursday. So far, a total of 7,56,661 tests have been conducted, informed the department.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths. (ANI)

