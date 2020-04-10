Delhi's COVID-19 cases at 720, informs health minister

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday informed that so far 720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital.

"Out of these, 22 are in ICUs and seven on ventilators," Jain said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 503 of them have been cured/discharged and one has migrated.

With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll has reached 199.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday said that 20 coronavirus hotspots had been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain the virus and nobody would be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.

The Delhi Government on Thursday updated the list of hotspots, raising it to 25. Wearing of face masks has also been made compulsory for those stepping out in the national capital. (ANI)

