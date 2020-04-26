Delhi's COVID-19 count at 2,625, informs Health Minister

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): There are 2,625 coronavirus cases in Delhi, out of which 111 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday.

The total number of active cases in the national capital stands at 1,518 while 869 people have recovered so far, the minister further informed. There have been 54 deaths in the national capital, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Jain also informed that 40 staff members of Delhi's Jagjivan Ram Hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus.

"Jagjivan Ram Hospital is located in Jahangirpuri. Many positive cases have come from the area; this number also includes some staff of the hospital. There are around 40 such staff," Jain added.

A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, including 19,868 active cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

824 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country. (ANI)