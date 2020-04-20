Delhi's COVID-19 count goes up to 2,081

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): With 78 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the national capital on Monday, Delhi's count of coronavirus positive cases has surged to 2,081.

"A total of 78 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. Total cases in Delhi now stand at 2,081, including 1,603 active cases, 431 recovered and 47 deaths," said Delhi's Health Department in a media bulletin.

A total of 141 persons recovered today. As many as 25,900 samples have been sent for testing. The results of 2,711 samples are awaited.

The number of containment zones in the national capital increases to 84 on Monday with the inclusion of Lane 24-28 of Tughlaqabad Extension, Block-G of Jahangirpuri, Flat Number 265 to 500 of Sanjay Enclave, Block 34 of Trilokpuri, and Block AF of Shalimar Bagh.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 17,656 including 14,255 active cases, 2,842 cured, discharged, migrated and 559 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

