Delhi's COVID-19 count rises to 16,281; 231 recoveries in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): With the highest ever spike of 1,024 cases in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 patients in the national capital has risen to 16,281, said Delhi's Directorate of General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.

As per the bulletin released by the DGHS, Delhi has 8,470 active cases. With 231 patients recovered or discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours, the total number of such patients has risen to 7,495.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the national capital stands at 316.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

