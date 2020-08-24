Delhi's COVID-19 infection rate below 10 pc: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The COVID-19 infection rate in the national capital is below 10 per cent, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

"The coronavirus infection rate was increasing every day, that is, from 5-10 per cent to 20-30 per cent and had reached 40 per cent in Delhi. But, now it less than 10 per cent," Jain told media persons here.

"Although, there is always a difference of 1-1.5 per cent," he added.

In the latest update, Jain informed that 1,450 new COVID-19 infected cases have been reported and 1,250 patients have recovered while 16 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

On being asked about the rising level of Yamuna river, the Health Minister said, " The water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204 metres in Delhi, which is well below the danger mark."

"But we have flood control system is in place and if required, it will be activated in the area," he added. (ANI)