Delhi's Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, Batra Hospital and Research Centre declared as COVID-19 hospitals

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi government on Saturday declared Cygnus Orthocare Hospital and Batra Hospital and Research Centre as COVID-19 hospitals in view of the shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals in the national capital.

"In view of the shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals, Batra Hospital and Research Centre, Tughlakabad Institutional area - with 50 isolation beds - and Cygnus Orthocare Hospital, Safdarjung Development Area - with 40 isolation beds - are also declared as COVID Hospital," said the Delhi government.

The Delhi government earlier had warned all COVID-19 hospitals and health facilities of strict action if there is a delay in reporting of corona deaths.

On April 30, the Delhi government had also declared Maha Durga Charitable Trust (MDCT) Hospital and Sir Gangaram City Hospital as COVID-19 hospitals to admit coronavirus patients.

Two government hospitals -- Lok Nayak Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, and three private hospitals -- Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Max Hospital, Saket, are already functioning as COVID-19 hospitals. (ANI)

