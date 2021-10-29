Delhi's decreased infant mortality rate is result of better access to healthcare facilities: Sisodia

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Delhi's infant mortality rate has decreased from 24.19 per cent in 2019 to 20.37 per cent in 2020, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia citing a government report and added that it is the result of better access to healthcare facilities to all citizens.

"The reduction in infant mortality is the result of great changes in health infrastructure and better access to health facilities to all citizens. The maternal mortality rate in Delhi has also decreased. The maternal mortality rate was 0.55 per thousand births in 2019; however, it fell to 0.54 per thousand births in 2020,'' Sisodia said in an official statement.

The Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the Government of Delhi released its annual report in which it stated that the sex ratio rate in Delhi increased in 2020 as compared to the previous year. The sex ratio at birth has increased from 920 females per thousand males in 2019 to 933 in 2020 in the national capital.

The efforts of health workers, according to the minister, have resulted in a decrease in the infant mortality rate.

"In Delhi, public awareness efforts have also yielded beneficial effects. The birth rate fell from 18.35 per thousand in 2019 to 14.85 per thousand in 2020. In 2020, a number of 3,01,645 births were registered, compared to 3,65,868 in 2019," said Sisodia citing the report.

He added, "The death rate in Delhi has decreased as a result of dramatic changes in the city's health infrastructure and universal access to better health care for all inhabitants. According to the data, the death rate has decreased from 7.29 per thousand in 2019 to 7.03 per thousand in 2020.'' (ANI)