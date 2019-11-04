Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo)
Delhi's dengue count so far this year lowest in last five years: Satyendar Jain

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that dengue cases in the national capital this year is the lowest in the last five years.
"Latest figures till November 2 show that so far there have been 1,069 cases of dengue in Delhi this year, and there has been no casualty. This is the lowest figure for Delhi in the last five years," Jain said.
The data released till November 2 showed there was no dengue death in Delhi this year so far, whereas there were four deaths last year and the number of unfortunate casualties due to this vector-borne disease in preceding years had been in double figures, said a release from the office of Health Minister.
"The data show that there has been a steady decline in cases of dengue in Delhi since 2015 when the disease outbreak had claimed 60 lives, but this year Delhi has controlled dengue beyond all expectations, and even the final number of cases is expected to be very low," it said.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the dengue prevention awareness campaign on September 1 titled -- '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute -- and during the next seven Sundays the campaign saw the participation from the people of all walks of life.
The Chief Minister has appealed to Delhiites to remain alert till November 15. (ANI)

