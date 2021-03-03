Delhi's first COVID-19 patient recalls time in hospital, excited to take Covaxin jab soon

By Aiman Khan

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): A Delhi-based businessman, Rohit Datta on Monday shared his experience and elaborated about how it felt to be the first COVID-19 patient in Delhi and how it felt conquering the virus.

Datta told ANI, "I can never forget those days. Initially, I was blank and didn't know about the coronavirus. Fourteen days later, I went home from the hospital. Days after that, the Centre had imposed a lockdown in the country."



"There was a lot of support from my family and friends. However, a few people were very unprofessional. On the first day itself, my own photo and family photos were leaked. I also complained about this to the Delhi Police but there was no action. I am surprised why it did not happen," he further alleged.

"I had spent sleepless nights post this incident. I did not know who leaked my family photos. I was in the hospital and suddenly one woman called me by my name. I was surprised how she knew my name. Moreover, she started blaming me for bringing coronavirus in this city," Datta said.

On a positive note, the businessman said, "I hope my children get vaccinated against this virus soon. I have also registered senior citizens of my family on the online portal for the ongoing vaccination drive. Since, I do not have any comorbidity, I will be also be vaccinated later on. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. I hope to get vaccinated soon."

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country. (ANI)

